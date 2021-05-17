Satovsky Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 70.8% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,067,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $416.11. The stock had a trading volume of 233,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,645. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $292.92 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

