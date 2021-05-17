TCW Group Inc. Has $275.04 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,298,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 472,295 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.6% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $275,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 577,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $122,172,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 32,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

NYSE V opened at $226.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.26. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $442.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

