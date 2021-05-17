Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,314 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $45,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 20.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Amgen by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 77,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 8,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.01. 37,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,576. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.27. The firm has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

