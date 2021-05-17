Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CRARY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CRARY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,421. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

