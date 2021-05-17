Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
CRARY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
CRARY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,421. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.84.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
