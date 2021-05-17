Ark Market Cap Reaches $190.50 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Ark has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $190.50 million and $6.86 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00003300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00021135 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000797 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,335,362 coins and its circulating supply is 129,214,465 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

