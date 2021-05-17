Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million.

Shares of ACEL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.58.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053. Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.