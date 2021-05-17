Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million.
Shares of ACEL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.27.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053. Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.