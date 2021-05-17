Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $117,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.66. 328,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,672,919. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $201.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

