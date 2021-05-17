Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.19

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.19 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 67464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.00. The company has a market cap of C$283.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$59.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

