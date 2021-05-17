Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.49

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.49 and last traded at $64.17, with a volume of 238700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSS. Cowen lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 317,855 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.