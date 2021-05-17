SONM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $567,711.00 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, SONM has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. SONM has a market cap of $152.31 million and approximately $567,711.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000957 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00085865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00022756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $566.14 or 0.01278767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00064651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00117134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

