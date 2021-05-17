Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Boston Scientific (BSX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX):

5/13/2021 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific ended the first quarter of 2021 on an extremely bullish note with adjusted earnings and revenues both surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the company’s expectations by a wide margin. Barring Latin America and Canada, organic revenues at each of its core business segments and geographies were up in the reported quarter. The company also registered strong sequential improvement in overall financial performance. The increase in cost however resulted in gross margin contractions in the quarter. The second-quarter and the narrowed full-year 2021 guidance also look impressive. The company currently expects a steady recovery from the pandemic with lesser impact from COVID-19 in the second quarter compared to the first quarter and more normal procedure levels in second half of 2021.”

5/5/2021 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $50.00.

4/21/2021 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boston Scientific registered lower-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 earnings on a disappointing revenue performance. Not only did earnings and revenues decline year over year but the company also registered strong sequential decline in overall financial performance. Barring MedSurg, organic revenues at each of its core business segments and geographies were down in the reported quarter but the magnitude of this decline was lower than the third-quarter results. The WATCHMAN FLX conversion and LOTUS Edge Recall hurt business significantly. The first-quarter and the full-year 2021 guidance also look dull. Overall, in the past six months, Boston Scientific underperformed its industry. However, Boston Scientific’s MedSurg arm is recovering faster than other core segments. Preventice Solutions purchase is expected to prove strategic.”

Shares of BSX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,140,612. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

