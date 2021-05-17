RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103 million.

Shares of RMBL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 353.94% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RumbleON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $57,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,529.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

