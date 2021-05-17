Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

