Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMWYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMWYY stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.06. 29,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,432. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.