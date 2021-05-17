Urus (URUS) One Day Volume Hits $811,271.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Urus has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $811,271.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.48 or 0.00041854 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Urus has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00086642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.37 or 0.01266712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00116761 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

