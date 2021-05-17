Reviewing Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF)

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Aphria alerts:

This table compares Aphria and TBG Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million 12.00 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -256.33 TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million N/A $530,000.00 N/A N/A

TBG Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and TBG Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -36.10% -2.30% -1.66% TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aphria and TBG Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 5 3 0 2.38 TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.04%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Risk & Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -11.71, meaning that its stock price is 1,271% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

About TBG Diagnostics

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.