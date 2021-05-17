Analysts Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $501.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.50 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

