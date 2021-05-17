Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMPGY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.00.

CMPGY stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

