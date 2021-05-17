Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Casa Systems posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 862,338 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 55,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. 23,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,064. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $711.60 million, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.