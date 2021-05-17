Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) PT Raised to $25.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

AMTB stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $890.71 million, a P/E ratio of 390.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

