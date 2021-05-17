Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4.5% yr/yr to ~$1.05-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.850 EPS.
TWNK traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 50,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,161. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $256.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
See Also: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.