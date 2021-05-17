Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4.5% yr/yr to ~$1.05-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.850 EPS.

TWNK traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 50,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,161. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $256.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

