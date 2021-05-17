Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ AMPH remained flat at $$19.97 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,603. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.27 million, a PE ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $566,381.53. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $499,494.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,050.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,365 shares of company stock worth $1,636,369. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

