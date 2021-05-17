Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,129. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.03 and a 200 day moving average of $198.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

