Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Medtronic by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 56,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 383,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $125.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,771. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $117.07. The company has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.