Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON: IAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/10/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.94). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.
Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down GBX 7.22 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching GBX 189.68 ($2.48). 25,805,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,105,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.88.
In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).
Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.