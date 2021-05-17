Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON: IAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.94). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down GBX 7.22 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching GBX 189.68 ($2.48). 25,805,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,105,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.88.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

