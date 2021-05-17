Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Lowered by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $227.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.06. The company has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

