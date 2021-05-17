SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.81 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.34. 16,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,860. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

