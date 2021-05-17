Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Intel stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

