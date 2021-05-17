Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.
Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $89.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,307. Itron has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.77.
In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,079 shares of company stock worth $667,374 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
