Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $89.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,307. Itron has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.77.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,079 shares of company stock worth $667,374 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

