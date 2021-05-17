Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

NYSE V opened at $226.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.26. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $442.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.