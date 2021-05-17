Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.9% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $252.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.27. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.