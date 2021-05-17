Phoneum (PHT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22,891.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $22,891.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoneum has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00086414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.28 or 0.01274663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00115814 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,732,086,562 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

