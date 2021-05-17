Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.13. Ecolab reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

ECL traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.32. 13,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

