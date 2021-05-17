$202.60 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to report sales of $202.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.30 million to $202.80 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $155.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $894.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.90 million to $897.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.22.

DT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. 40,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,097. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.68, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after buying an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

