Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $17.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. 173,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,280. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,919,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $2,161,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

