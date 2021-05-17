The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Cadence Bank NA’s Largest Position

Cadence Bank NA increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 6.4% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $20,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.57. 182,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,194,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average is $134.39. The stock has a market cap of $339.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.43 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.