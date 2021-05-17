Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

