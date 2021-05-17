Unigestion Holding SA Has $2.21 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 92,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,642,000 after buying an additional 629,111 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

