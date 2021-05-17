Commerce Bank Purchases 1,916 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,529 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $71,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $480.38. 20,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,783. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.44 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

