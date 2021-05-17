ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.110-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $161 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.14 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,411. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,541,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,631,255 shares of company stock valued at $136,375,949.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

