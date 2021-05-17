U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.29

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.29 and last traded at $62.17, with a volume of 232640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.91.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.10.

The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

