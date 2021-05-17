Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $0.57. Expedia Group reported earnings per share of ($4.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $8.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.80. The company had a trading volume of 104,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

