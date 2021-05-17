Wade G W & Inc. Buys 4,443 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,759. The company has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.07 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

