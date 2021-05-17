Beldex (BDX) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $51.43 million and approximately $206,400.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

