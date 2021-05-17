Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.48. 4,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,771. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.07. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

