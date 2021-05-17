Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,519,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,959 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.48. The stock had a trading volume of 60,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $197.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

