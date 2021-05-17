Insider Buying: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Buys 1,843 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NFBK traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.10. 1,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,968. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $877.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth $255,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 77,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.