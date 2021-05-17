Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Sells 10,000 Shares

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffery Lynn Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of Nautilus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,172. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Nautilus by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

