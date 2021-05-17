Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,309.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,339.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,265.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,969.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

