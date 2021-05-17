Caspian Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $573,591.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and $573,591.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00086834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.91 or 0.01276385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00116470 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

